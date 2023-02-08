EAST BRADY – A question by East Brady Borough’s council president about ordinance enforcement led to a discussion Tuesday evening regarding the possible use of constables to aid the shorthanded regional police force.
Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department Chief Robert Malnofsky told East Brady officials that the department will soon have two part-time officers joining its ranks, and an officer candidate enrolled in the Indiana University of Pennsylvania police academy program, but a borough constable could help the department with some aspects of the police job.
When asked by council president Barb Mortimer if the department was getting to ordinance enforcement, Malnofsky said he and the department’s only other full-time officer were doing what they can, but had to prioritize criminal investigations and other more pressing matters.
“We’re splitting what we can split up,” he said of the current two-man force.
He questioned if the borough had an elected constable, which it currently does not.
Malnofksy said that none of the department’s four boroughs currently have constables in place, and said that if someone could be recruited for the role, the department could possibly utilize them.
East Brady officials noted that the vacant constable position would likely be on the ballot this year.
The chief said that with some training, constables can enforce ordinances, provide traffic control and assist police officers, work at special events, oversee dog law cases and make arrests in certain situations.
He explained that if one or more of the boroughs had a constable who was interested in working for the police department, the SCCRPD board of directors could interview the candidates and possibly hire one to work with the department.
Malnofsky said he was also exploring avenues to help pay for the position.
Councilman Denny King said that if the SCCRPD board could decide how much the position would pay, people might step forward to be appointed constable or run for the vacant position.
Malnofsky said the matter would be discussed at the department’s next board meeting, and that he would keep the council updated on any news.
Tuesday’s meeting also touched on worsening conditions at the borough’s salt storage shed.
Maintenance employee Curtis Double told the council that the building “has gotten significantly worse this winter,” with it now missing some blocks and one wall separating more.
Officials said they were looking into replacement options, and the council was advised to reach out to contractors to get pricing.
Other Business
• The council approved the purchase of a water line pulling device, that would allow borough crews to remove and replace a line without digging through the roadway above. Currently, borough crews borrow a line puller that they have to travel to Chicora to retrieve. The council authorized up to $1,500 for the device.
• Members also approved a price quote from Macurak HVAC for the purchase and installation of a generator at the borough’s water standpipe at a cost of $8,500.
• Approval was given for the cleaning of the borough’s water well No. 3 at a cost of $30,855. The work will be performed by Book & Proch Well Drilling of New Castle.
• The council approved an ordinance to vacate a portion of Third Street, from Kellys Way toward the Allegheny River.
• Utilizing grant funding, Malnofsky said that an automated external defibrillator (AED) was purchased and installed in one of the police department’s vehicles.