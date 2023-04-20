NEW BETHLEHEM – Already looking to bolster its ranks over the past few months, Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce board members found themselves even more shorthanded this week, with the resignations of two members.
At their meeting on Monday, the seven-member board dropped to five members with the resignations of Terry and Jen Beamer.
Chamber vice president Gordon Barrows noted that the Beamers had to step aside due to an increase in their business, noting that they will stay involved with the chamber’s festival, where they are instrumental in setting up sound systems and electrical work in Gumtown Park.
“They’re a huge asset for the Peanut Butter Festival and Freedom Fest,” Barrows said.
Officials noted that they were already focused on growing the board prior to the latest resignations, and that they would step up their efforts in short order.
“Our end goal is to grow the board back to what it used to be,” Barrows said, noting that it could go to nine or even back to 13 members.
To that end, the board has developed a list of prospective candidates for board positions, and is finalizing a recruitment letter that current members plan to deliver in face-to-face meetings with those they hope will join their ranks.
The additional people are needed to help keep the chamber and its many events going, members said.
“We need manpower to be able to make that happen,” Barrows said.
He explained that the letter for possible board members details why the chamber is important to the community, the events the group hosts each year, the help it can provide to area businesses, and the group’s vision and mission statement.
The board noted that anyone interested in becoming a member of the chamber board should submit a letter of interest to any current board member, or to chamber secretary Rich McGarrity in the Jewelry Shop.
Despite being down to five board members, the group is busy at work on a wide range of upcoming events.
First up, the community-wide yard sales will be held June 2-3. Although officials had said before they did not plan to produce a map of participating yard sales, those plans have changed. Anyone wishing to have their yard sale listed on the online map can contact the chamber office by May 31.
Later in June, Customer Appreciation Day will return to the New Bethlehem area on Friday, June 23.
Chamber president and event coordinator Gennie Gerow said that there will be some changes this year, most notably that Broadwood Towers will be the site to pick up and turn in passports, that are stamped throughout the day at participating businesses in town.
She also said that since some people can’t make it to all the businesses on the passport, prize tickets will be distributed this year based on the number of stamps obtained on the passport.
Gerow said she would soon visit area businesses to see if they will take part this year, and will begin collecting prizes for the event.
A little over a week later, on Saturday, July 1, the chamber will host its Freedom Fest in Gumtown Park.
The event will get underway at 4 p.m. with vendors, and the opportunity for area children to check out fire trucks, police cars and other vehicles from the area.
The festival will include a performance by the Leatherwood Band, a program involving the local American Legion post, and an Independence Day fireworks display to cap off the evening.
The chamber also plans to have booths set up at the Redbank Valley High School all-class reunion being planned July 8 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, as well as the Clarion County Fair July 23-29.
Gerow said plans are moving forward as well for the Sept. 15-17 Peanut Butter Festival, with vendors already signing up to take part.
The chamber board approved contracting with Beamer Enterprises to make upgrades to the electrical system in the park prior to the festival.
Further into the fall, Gerow said the chamber will once again team up with the local Lions Club to bring back the Halloween parade and costume judging at Redbank Valley High School. More details will be made available closer to the time.