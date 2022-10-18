CADOGAN – The Armstrong County Republican Committee will host a watch party for the Pennsylvania senatorial debate between Lt. Governor John Fetterman (D) and Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m.

The watch party will be held at Morgan and Clyde’s Saloon, 242 Prospect Avenue in Cadogan. Guests are encouraged to arrive around 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided free of charge with additional food and beverage items available for purchase.

All are invited to attend regardless of political party.

