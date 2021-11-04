More than a name separates the spectacular Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area from similar areas that are designated as national parks.
The 70,000-acre recreation area covers the Pennsylvania and New Jersey sides of the Delaware River, roughly from Interstate 80 near Stroudsburg to north of Milford, near Interstate 84.
It is extremely popular. About 4.5 million people visit the park every year, about the same number that visit Yellowstone National Park. But its budget of $8.2 million a year is less than a third of Yellowstone’s budget.
As it stands, the recreation area is a triumph of conservation that stands out even in the storied history of the American national park system. The National Park Service established the area in 1975 after activists defeated the controversial Tocks Island development project, which would have created several dams to provide water to Philadelphia and New York City.
Environmentalists and conservationists have launched an effort to drop “recreation area” and change the name to Delaware Water Gap National Park and Preserve. It’s a well-warranted move, akin to the recent reclassification of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia.
Most of the big, nature-based national parks are west of the Mississippi, whereas most of the parks in the East are rooted in history, such as numerous NPS sites in Philadelphia, New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C.
A Delaware Water Gap national park would be unique because it is so easily accessible from major population centers along the East Coast. The park has insufficient amenities to handle its crowds, and designation as a national park might result in needed improvements in access roads, camping areas, parking and so on.
A new designation also would mesh nicely with the potential reestablishment of passenger rail service from Scranton to New York. The line would pass near the park’s southwest boundary, and would create the opportunity for increased access without extra vehicle traffic.
Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey and members of the Pennsylvania congressional delegation should work with their counterparts from New Jersey to bring about the name change and, ideally, subsequent funding for improvements.
— Scranton Times-Tribune