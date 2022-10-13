LUTHERSBURG — The Brady Township Troutville Borough Water Association will be flushing main water lines in the Luthersburg and Salem area starting Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. Spur lines in the same area will take place Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Chestnut Grove and Greenville Pike area main lines will follow on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. and Echo Glenn area main lines on Monday, Oct. 26. Spurs lines in these areas will take place Oct. 27, 28 and 29.
Customers may experience low pressure and cloudy or dirty water while lines are being flushed.