Q: My eyes have been so itchy and watery the past few weeks. On top of that, I have been sneezing constantly. I’ve been rubbing my eyes and blowing my nose so much and it just won’t stop. My eyes have become so red and swollen – it is misery for me. I think I might be allergic to something, but I can’t figure out what. I just don’t get it. I don’t have any pets and my house is very clean. Please help!
- Runny nose in Rockton
A: Thanks for you letter. From what you’ve described, allergic conjunctivitis and allergic rhinitis seem to be your issues. Just as you might suspect, your itching, watering eyes and runny nose are probably your body’s allergic response to something in your environment. Common causes include pets, dust, mold and of course, pollen.
Some people are allergic to all the pollen in the air this spring. Rainy days do tend to decrease the amount of pollen in the air, so you might notice your symptoms improving after a few days of rain. Staying indoors in an air-conditioned environment also tends to help, so you might notice the weekdays (when most of us are inside at work) are easier on your eyes than the weekends (when most are outdoors).
If common sense and careful observation don’t help you figure out the cause, then your primary doctor and perhaps a local allergist can help with allergy testing. There are blood tests and skin test that can be done. Sometimes the allergist can also help with allergy shots in extreme cases where the easy, common sense solutions (see below) don’t solve the problem.
This spring has had more pollen than usual. Some people blame the changing climate for this. Based on what you’ve said about your symptoms, this is the most likely cause.
COMMON SENSE TREATMENTS
It’s not always simple, of course. As an example, you obviously can’t stay inside all spring in an effort to avoid the pollen. In those types of situations, there are anti-allergy eye drops, nasal sprays and anti-allergy pills can help you get by.
The simplest treatment for your eyes is to wash the allergens away with artificial tears. Those are available over the counter. If that doesn’t solve the problem, there are many anti-allergy eye drops that are also available over the counter that will help you feel better. In addition, your doctor can prescribe anti-allergy drops as well.
Beware that some of the over the counter anti-allergy eye drops also have a ‘get the red out’ component that is good for very short term use (e.g. a few days), but probably not a good idea for the longer-term. Those eye drops constrict the blood vessels on the the surface of the eye and your body will almost get addicted to them – when you stop using those drops, your eyes can have a severe rebound redness.
In addition to the anti-allergy eye drops, there are also anti-allergy nasal sprays. The nasal spray contains a low dose of inhaled steroid which helps to reduce the amount of mucus being produced due to allergies. This medication is sprayed into each nostril before bedtime which helps to reduce congestion in the morning. These nasal sprays are easily found over the counter and are called Flonase, Nasocort or fluticasone.
Another idea is to try anti-allergy pills, some of which are also over the counter. These can help with your itchy eyes and runny nose. You may know names like Allegra, Zyrtec and Claritin, for example. Benadryl is another good choice, but it tends to make people sleepy so it’s not such a good thing during the day.
If these simple, common sense type treatments are not enough to make your itchy and red eyes better, then it might be time to consider a visit to an allergist for formal allergy testing and maybe even allergy shots to help desensitize your body.
The good news is that the vast majority of people do great with the easy common sense treatments!
Sonia Parekh
Purvi Parekh
Parag Parekh