I hate taking orders from someone dumber than me, that means Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler, Swallwell, TheSquad, Waters, and any far left socialist.
Did you listen to Biden’s speech he made in Scranton? His mumbling about his time in Scranton was sure a waste of TV time. Instead of talking about the crisis he caused in Afghanistan, the border crisis, gasoline prices (California is $8 a gallon), inflation and the other blunders he has made. Biden will soon have our great nation destroyed.
Biden destroyed our country with the stroke of a pen. For all we know he could have signed a blank sheet of paper, then the one pulling his strings may have filled in what the socialists wanted to delete what President Trump did to make our country great. We were self-dependent on oil, gas, etc., had the border under control, building the wall and gave us a great economy, had China and other countries as our allies, and a powerful nation. Now other countries laugh at us and think we are wimps. Thank you Biden and the ones that backed you. I’ll give you and your party credit for knowing how to cheat and lie to win the election.
A reporter asked Biden if he was going to the border and he said he didn’t have time to go because he was working on the $900 million damage caused by a hurricane. Was it in New Jersey where he spends a lot of time? He said he had been to the border. Sorry Joe. After checking, it was disclosed that you were never there. Come on man!
Where’s Harris? She isn’t getting paid for the VP job is she?
I read where George Soros is spending millions to get liberal judges in office. Why are these scumbags allowed in our country? How many terrorists did Biden spread in our country, flying them on planes through the night?
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg