BROOKVILLE — The third annual We Care Walk will be held Saturday, August 27 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Brookville. The three-mile walk is a fundraiser for the We Care Pregnancy Center and other youth organizations such as Truth in Nature, hosted by members of The Vision of Hope – Egypt Free Methodist Church.
“It’s time to do something for what we say we believe in,” Pastor Brad Lockwood said. The craft and vendor show was added in 2021 and is returning based upon popular demand.
Walkers or runners may register for the event on the day of the walk or by emailing wecarecraft@gmail.com. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9 a.m. Sign-up is $20 per person (kids 10 years and younger are free). Shirts will be given to each registered walker/runner, while supply lasts.
The craft and vendor show will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the blue Shields Building on the fairgrounds. There will also be a table of baked goods for sale. Vendors/crafters that may be interested in participating should email either wecarecraft@gmail.com or call 814-715-6049.
Added this year will be an area for yard/rummage sale set-up. Please contact via email for an application wecarecraft@gmail.com.