I’m a little short. This is one of the few times in my life that I can say that. I’ve been waiting nearly a decade to write it in this column.
We’re experiencing a period of odd shortages. From canning jars and lids to soapstone griddles, store shelves have some gaps in them. There are days when you just have to shake your head.
Back in 1972 or so, there were odd shortages of motor oil, canning jars and toilet paper, too. The Nixon Administration fixed prices for a few weeks once or twice because inflation was wreaking havoc on the economy. The result was a lot of people being very unhappy without fixing the economy much.
But what did I know? I was 17, working my first part-time job and pretty naive about economics and presidential ineptitude. People were much nicer than they are today, but there were still a few who took delight in hassling a teenager about things they couldn’t control.
On the other hand, GC Murphy’s teenage workforce received a real education in consumer economics. We weren’t aware of it, but we were watching a new economy taking shape before our own eyes.
Besides the odd merchandise shortages, we experienced the end of old-fashion wooden store counters and the arrival of metal contraptions sporting hooks and wire bins. Everybody wanted to look like Kmart in those days. Both chains are now defunct, but Walmart and the dollar stores continue using the same methods.
Little did we realize that the retail transformation would signal the end of the Andrews Lumber Company’s lucrative trade in GC Murphy’s wooden store counters. I’ve forgotten all the details, but the company landed a long-term contract with the five-and-dime chain after another producer had to back out of the deal at a crucial moment.
But once Murphy’s converted to the use of easy-to-maintain metal fixtures, the handwriting was on the wall. Shortly thereafter, the familiar Andrews planing mill along Water Street was torn down and replaced by a garment factory for a few years. The site is now a grassy plot of land.
I’ve been thinking about that for a couple of weeks now. It’s happening again in various retail stores. It seems that everybody is doing a massive reset.
On the other hand, our present product shortages present a unique opportunity. With less stuff on the shelves, it’s easier for retailers to move things around. This time, there seems to be a lot of plexiglass panels involved.
Maybe the age of wretched excess is coming to an end. I remember walking into my first Walmart back in the early ‘90s. The sheer volume of merchandise was overwhelming, stacked to overflowing on shelves that reached 10 feet into the air.
And then the novelty wore off and all that stuff became depressingly tedious. So much of it came from China and, while the prices were good, the quality suffered.
Now we find ourselves in a position of not being able to get enough Chinese merchandise and those gargantuan sky-high shelves are looking a little bare.
The sticking point is a lack of shipping containers. Actually, the world has enough of them but we don’t have enough truckers and dock workers to move and unload them. It often takes up to four weeks to deliver and empty them, but there aren’t enough drivers to take them to other distribution sites.
On top of that, fuel costs are at their highest point since 2014. The horrible ice and snow event in Texas shut down ports and refineries for a while, and we’re still playing catch-up.
Let’s just tiptoe around the mess over in the Middle East and Afghanistan. The ‘Stan doesn’t have any oil, but fear does bad things to the financial markets anyway.
Venezuela still has plenty of oil, but it fields and refineries lay idle for the most part. You can thank President Maduro and his predecessor, Chavez, for destroying a modern country. The pandemic has hit Latin America hard in general, so that complicates an already bad situation.
We sometimes fall into this mindset of thinking a little too locally. Don’t get me wrong. I’m still a fan of local businesses, but the big, bad, global boogieman squats in the corner and looks for opportunities to mess things up.
It pains me when I hear people prophesying the fall of computers and chortling over the return of those so-called good old days. Without computers, our present situation might be a lot worse and we wouldn’t know why.
But computers and technology can’t fix everything. We might have to fall back on good old days’ ways for at least a couple of years.
We’ve become so used to having our wants and desires satisfied in the blink of an eye for a couple of decades. Problems are resolved within an hour on television shows, but the world doesn’t really work that way.
I think we are in for a taste of those good old days and we aren’t going to like it much.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]