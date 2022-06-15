Wednesday, June 15
Baseball
Federation League
Clearfield Legion at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Elk/McKean Legion League
St. Marys at Kane, 6 p.m.
Smethport ar Wilcox, 6 p.m.
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 15, 2022 @ 10:07 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.