Wednesday, May 25
Softball
District 9
Class A Semifinals
(1) DuBois Central Catholic 4, (4) Elk County Catholic 3
(3) Forest Area 8, (2) Otto-Eldred 5
Class 2A Semifinals
(1) Johnsonburg 6, (4) Curwensville 0
(3) Cranberry 12, (2) Keystone 7
