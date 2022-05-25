Wednesday, May 25

Softball

District 9

Class A Semifinals

(1) DuBois Central Catholic 4, (4) Elk County Catholic 3

(3) Forest Area 8, (2) Otto-Eldred 5

Class 2A Semifinals

(1) Johnsonburg 6, (4) Curwensville 0

(3) Cranberry 12, (2) Keystone 7

