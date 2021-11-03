agate Wednesday's sports scores Nov 3, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Nov. 3VolleyballDistrict 9Class 3A Championship(1) DuBois def. (3) Clearfield, 25-22, 25-13, 25-9 Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Championship Volleyball Sport District Score Trending Food Videos News In Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Courier Express Ads to Go Courier Express Breaking News Courier Express Daily Headlines Coronavirus Updates Get the latest local and national news. Local Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists What's Trending Brookville woman facing 122 charges after traffic stop Parents bring 'unacceptable' book in library to DuBois school board's attention DuBois-Sandy Township consolidation referendum narrowly passes WICKED WOODS: St. Marys man handcrafts fantasy tree creatures Clearfield Co. DA, PA Skill come to agreement over gaming machines FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week Meholick wins DuBois district judge race Elk County names new mayors, council members in municipal election Man accused of attempting to steal hat, shorts from St. Marys Goodwill School board seeking new elementary principal Trending Recipes Local Businesses Bob's Army & Navy Store 229 E Market St, 229 E Market St, PA 16830 800-838-2627 Website First United National Bank-The FUN Bank! 19535 Route 208 PO Box 7, Fryburg, PA 16326 814-354-7311 Website Saint Marys Chamber of Commerce 53 S St Marys St, St Marys, PA 15857 814-781-3804 Website Central Penn CBD Store Website Gary & Son's Inc 428 Beechtree Rd, Falls Creek, PA 15840 814-371-4885 Website The Courier Express Newspaper 500 Jeffers St, Du Bois, PA 15801 814-371-4200 Website Find a local business Featured Jobs Current e-Edition Courier-Express Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. Latest Classifieds IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA RANDY NELEN EXECUTOR’S NOTICE Whereas, Letters Testamentary on the Estate of David FOR SALE $2,800 Ads to Go 135830.pdf 135878.pdf 135559.pdf 135186.pdf 135441.pdf 135820.pdf 135315.pdf 135577.pdf 135810.pdf 135292.pdf 135497.pdf 135560.pdf 135815.pdf 135711.pdf 135193.pdf 135827.pdf 135287.pdf 135345.pdf C100379.pdf 135858.pdf 135574.pdf 135891.pdf 135183.pdf 135856.pdf 135203.pdf 135562.pdf 135883.pdf 135811.pdf 135807.pdf 135880.pdf 135567.pdf 135888.pdf 135821.pdf 135194.pdf 135832.pdf 135188.pdf 135831.pdf 135379.pdf 135594.pdf 135808.pdf 134963.pdf 135566.pdf 135834.pdf 136071.pdf 135527.pdf 135539.pdf 135818.pdf 135488.pdf 135813.pdf 135216.pdf TV Week TV Week TV Week Facebook Stocks Market Data by TradingView