Wednesday, Jan. 5

Boys Basketball

Ridgway 44, Kane 31

Wrestling

Johnsonburg at Brookville, ppd.

Swimming

Warren at St. Marys, ppd.

Gymnastics

St. Marys 129.300, DuBois 121.450

Ridgway at Altoona, no report

Rifle

DuBois 1337, Bishop Carroll 1247

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos