Wednesday, Jan. 5
Boys Basketball
Ridgway 44, Kane 31
Wrestling
Johnsonburg at Brookville, ppd.
Swimming
Warren at St. Marys, ppd.
Gymnastics
St. Marys 129.300, DuBois 121.450
Ridgway at Altoona, no report
Rifle
DuBois 1337, Bishop Carroll 1247
A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
Snow showers will become more widely scattered later on. Low 19F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: January 6, 2022 @ 12:04 am
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Boys Basketball
Ridgway 44, Kane 31
Wrestling
Johnsonburg at Brookville, ppd.
Swimming
Warren at St. Marys, ppd.
Gymnastics
St. Marys 129.300, DuBois 121.450
Ridgway at Altoona, no report
Rifle
DuBois 1337, Bishop Carroll 1247
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.