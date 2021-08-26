It’s hard to believe, but tonight is a football night as the high school season kicks off around the Tri-County Area and beyond. And, the CE prognosticators are back for another go-around to see who the best is in the Courier office at predicting how the area teams will do from week-to-week. And just a reminder, this is all done for entertainment purposes and shouldn’t be seen as anything more when it comes to final scores each picker makes.
Publisher Pat Patterson is back to defend his CE Picks crown, the first since his arrival in the Tri-County Area, and starts at the top of the mountain. All the other prognosticators are back with the exception of Craig Moyer, who moved back to his native North Carolina in the offseason. In his place is sports department newcomer Tyler Kolesar, who like all newbies, must start out at the bottom of the mountain behind the mystical 8-ball.
Here is a look at the opening week games in the Tri-County Area:
Friday, Aug. 27
DuBois at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Union/A-C Valley at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Bradford at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Bucktail, 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Central Clarion, 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Keystone, 7 p.m.
Everett at Curwensville, 7 p.m.