The opening week of the high school football season produced a couple surprising outcomes that tripped up all the CE Prognosticators — most notably Ridgway beating St. Marys and Keystone knocking off Redbank Valley. Despite those setbacks, it proved to be a strong week otherwise for defending champ Pat Patterson, Chris Wechtenhiser and newcomer Tyler Kolesar, who went undefeated in the other games to go 5-2. Ben Destefan finds himself one game back, while Rich Rhoades and the Magic 8-Ball all got off to rocky starts at 3-4.
This week features just one game between two local schools (Brookville at DuBois), so there is a full slate with nine games overall. The pickers agree on a majority of the action, but there is some disagreement on a couple games. Rhoades and the 8-Ball took DuBois over Brookville, while Wechtenhiser and Kolesar are on their own in taking ECC to beat Coudersport.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
Friday, Sept. 3
Brookville at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Smethport, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Bradford, 7 p.m.
Coudersport at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
Kane at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Bald Eagle Area at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Karns City at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Otto-Eldred at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Mount Union at Curwensville, 7 p.m.