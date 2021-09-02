The opening week of the high school football season produced a couple surprising outcomes that tripped up all the CE Prognosticators — most notably Ridgway beating St. Marys and Keystone knocking off Redbank Valley. Despite those setbacks, it proved to be a strong week otherwise for defending champ Pat Patterson, Chris Wechtenhiser and newcomer Tyler Kolesar, who went undefeated in the other games to go 5-2. Ben Destefan finds himself one game back, while Rich Rhoades and the Magic 8-Ball all got off to rocky starts at 3-4.

This week features just one game between two local schools (Brookville at DuBois), so there is a full slate with nine games overall. The pickers agree on a majority of the action, but there is some disagreement on a couple games. Rhoades and the 8-Ball took DuBois over Brookville, while Wechtenhiser and Kolesar are on their own in taking ECC to beat Coudersport.

Here is a look at this week’s games:

Friday, Sept. 3

Brookville at DuBois, 7 p.m.

Brockway at Smethport, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Bradford, 7 p.m.

Coudersport at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.

Kane at Ridgway, 7 p.m.

Bald Eagle Area at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Karns City at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

Otto-Eldred at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Mount Union at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

