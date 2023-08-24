Another summer has come and gone, seemingly in a blink of an eye, and the time for Friday Night Lights and the high school season is upon us. And, the CE prognosticators are back for another year to match wits against each other — for a purely entertainment purpose — week in and week out.
Tyler Kolesar comes into a new season as the reigning picks champion after running away from the field in 2022. He finished with a 71-22 record to finish five wins clear of the trio of Rich Rhoades, Chris Wechtenhiser and Ben Destefan. Pat Patterson finished a distant fifth at 64-29 but did manage to beat the mystical Magic-8 Ball, which came in with a mark of 51-42.
The new season begins tonight with a full slate of nine games spread out all over District 9, with a couple teams playing near the New York and Maryland borders, and one final game on Saturday.
Here is a look at the opening-weekend schedule:
Friday, Aug. 25
DuBois at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Central Clarion at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Bradford, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Moniteau, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Port Allegany, 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Smethport, 7 p.m.
Tyrone at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Brockway at Kane, 1:30 p.m.