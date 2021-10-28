Week 9 proved to be a wash for the most part for the CE prognosticators, except for newcomer Tyler Kolesar who broke a second-place tie with Rich Rhoades to take the spot solo heading into the final week of the regular season. That tie was broken because Rhoades misfired on his pick of Moniteau beating Punxsutawney, while Kolesar rode with the Chucks, as did leader Chris Wechtenhiser and Ben Destefan.
Everyone, with the exception of the Magic 8-Ball, suffered the same two losses as all the humans got tripped up in their picks of DuBois beating Central Clarion and Brookville beating Ridgway. The mystical device made the right call in choosing the Elkers at least.
Wechtenhiser now holds a one game lead over Kolesar, with Rhoades now a full game behind Kolesar in third. Tonight could shake up the standings a little more, as Kolesar went out on his own and has Brockway beating Brookville. Should that happen, he’ll pull even with Wechtenhiser for the lead. But, a Raiders victory will give Wechtenhiser a two game lead over Kolesar and Rhoades heading into the playoffs.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
Friday, Oct. 29
DuBois at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Brockway, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Tyrone, 7 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Central Clarion at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Curwensville, 7 p.m.