The CE prognosticators got back on track for Week 9 of the high school football season as four of the six went 7-0.
Tyler Kolesar maintained his four-game lead over Ben Destefan as Rich Rhoades and Chris Wechtenhiser remain five games back. All four were 7-0 last week with Pat Patterson going 6-1 — nine back of the lead.
Most are in agreement once again this week with a couple of exceptions — Wechtenhiser is taking Hollidaysburg over DuBois while Patterson has Philipsburg-Osceola over Ridgway.
Here is this week’s slate of games:
Friday, October 28
Hollidaysburg at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Cameron County at Brockway, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
Union/ACV at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Central Clarion at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Glendale, 7 p.m.