The CE prognosticators got back on track for Week 9 of the high school football season as four of the six went 7-0.

Tyler Kolesar maintained his four-game lead over Ben Destefan as Rich Rhoades and Chris Wechtenhiser remain five games back. All four were 7-0 last week with Pat Patterson going 6-1 — nine back of the lead.

Most are in agreement once again this week with a couple of exceptions — Wechtenhiser is taking Hollidaysburg over DuBois while Patterson has Philipsburg-Osceola over Ridgway.

Here is this week’s slate of games:

Friday, October 28

Hollidaysburg at DuBois, 7 p.m.

Cameron County at Brockway, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Clearfield at Karns City, 7 p.m.

Ridgway at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.

Union/ACV at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

Central Clarion at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.

Curwensville at Glendale, 7 p.m.

