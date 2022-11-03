The CE prognosticators head into the playoffs after 10 weeks of high school football regular season play. Because of that, there are only three games scheduled for this week.
Week 10 of the season proved to be a tough one as Chris Wechtenhister and Pat Patterson led the way with 5-3 records.
The rest of the crew — Tyler Kolesar, Ben Destefan and Rich Rhoades — finished 4-4, leaving the Magic 8-Ball further in the dust with a 3-5 record.
Kolesar still maintains a four game lead as Destefan and Wechtenhiser are now tied for second. Rhoades is one game back of the duo and five back of Kolesar while Patterson is three back of Rhoades and eight games out of the lead.
Here is this week’s slate of games:
Friday, Nov. 4
Football
District 9
Class A Quarterfinals
(6) Coudersport at (3) Brockway, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Semifinal
(3) Karns City vs. (2) Brookville, at Clarion University, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinal
(3) Punxsutawney vs. (2) St. Marys, at DuBois’ EJ Mansell Stadium, 7 p.m.