We’ve reached the reason for the season when it comes to high school sports — the postseason — which on the gridiron gets underway tonight with a trio of teams hitting the field across three different classifications. A handful of other teams don’t begin their playoff pushes until next week.
Being playoff time, that also means the CE Prognosticators have also hit the home stretch in their quest for yearly bragging rights within the office. CE Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser enters the postseason with a comfortable two-game margin over Rich Rhoades and Tyler Kolesar in his quest to regain the picks title. Kolesar dropped intoa tie with Rhoades after he went on a limb last week and picked Brockway to Brookville, a game Brookville was triumphant in.
The title is down to those three at this point, with the rest of the field at least two games behind Rhoades and Kolesar. And, there won’t be any movement between the top three this week as they all are in agreement on this week’s trio of games. That moves Wechtenhiser one step closer to being crowned champion.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
Friday, Nov. 5
District 6/8/9
Class 5A Subregional
Semifinals
(D-8 1) University Prep at (D-9 1) DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
District 9
Class A
Semifinals
(6) Curwensville at (3) Smethport, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
(2) St. Marys vs. (1) Clearfield, at Brockway, 7 p.m.