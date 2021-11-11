We are now in the second week for the high school football playoffs and time is running out for the CE Prognosticators in trying to advance position.
Last week saw all of the prognosticators go 3-0 with the exception of CE Editor Ben Destefan — who took DuBois to beat University Prep — and that crazy 8-ball, as the inanimate object went 1-2 because the 8-ball has historically lived dangerously.
CE Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser enters this week with a two game lead over Rich Rhoades and Tyler Kolesar with only three games on the slate. In order to regain the picks title, Wechtenhiser will now try and avoid a collapse that, if it happens, would be comparable to what Jean van de Velde did on the 18th hole of the 1999 Open Championship.
Even with just three games on tap, there will be some movement this week. Wechtenhiser and Rhoades are going with the Raiders to beat the Elkers this week, three weeks removed from Ridgway topping Brookville 14-13 at home. The rest of the crew feel the Elkers will make it 2-0 against the Raiders this season.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
Friday, Nov. 12
Football
District 9
Class A
Semifinals
(5) Port Allegany at (1) Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
(3) Brookville at (2) Ridgway, 7 p.m.
District 5/9
Class 3A
Subregional Final
(9-1) Clearfield at (5-1) Bedford, 7 p.m.