We’ve come to the final week of competition for the CE Prognosticators, and a clear champion for 2021 has been crowned. Everyone outside the Magic 8-Ball are in agreement on tonight’s two District 9 championship games — picking Redbank Valley to beat Union/ACV in Class A and Karns City to top Ridgway in Class 2A.
Those selections mean CE Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser is your 2021 champion by one game over Tyler Kolesar, the newest member of the CE Sports Department. Kolesar will finish in second alone thanks to a perfect 3-0 mark last week. His choice of Ridgway beating Brookville broke a second-place tie with Rich Rhoades, who went with Brookville.
Publisher Pat Patterson, the 2020 champ, dropped all the way down to fourth this year, and was followed by CE Editor Ben Destefan and the Magic 8-Ball, which had one of its best years ever by finishing more than 20 games over the .500 mark.
Here is a look at tonight’s slate of games:
Friday, Nov. 19
District 9
Class A
Finals
(2) Union/A-C Valley vs. (1) Redbank Valley, at Clarion University, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Finals
(2) Ridgway vs. (1) Karns City, at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Field, 7 p.m.