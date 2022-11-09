It was a tough week for most of the CE prognosticators for the first week of playoffs last week as all of the leaders were below .500.
Leader Tyler Kolesar and second place duo Chris Wechtenhiser and Ben Destefan were 1-2 — only correctly predicting Brockway’s victory over Coudersport.
Rich Rhoades went 2-1 to move into a three-way tie with Wechtenhiser and Destefan after he also took Brockway and Brookville to down Karns City, which they soundly did by a 31-7 final. All three remain four games back of Kolesar.
Pat Patterson, however, went a perfect 3-0 last week as he was the only prognosticator that took St. Marys to beat Punxsy, as the Dutchmen beat the Chucks, 12-7.
The Magic 8-Ball apparently has no “magic” left in it and went 0-3.
With four games on tap this week and district championships on the line, most are in agreement but the three-way tie for second will be for a week only. Wechtenhiser is taking St. Marys in the upset over Clearfield while also taking Brockway to down Redbank Valley.
Here is this week’s slate of games:
Thursday, Oct. 10
District 6/9
Class 4A Subregional
(6-1) Juniata at (9-1) DuBois, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
District 9
Class 2A Championship
at Clarion University
(2) Brookville vs. (1) Central Clarion, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Championship
at Brockway
(2) St. Marys vs. (1) Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
District 9
Class A Semifinals
(3) Brockway vs. (2) Redbank Valley, at DuBois, 1 p.m.
(4) Keystone vs. (1) Port Allegany, at Bradford, 1 p.m.