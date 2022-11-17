We’ve come to the final week of the season for the CE prognosticators. And after the 13th and final week, we will crown a new champion.
Tyler Kolesar has officially clinched the title this season with a four game lead over Rich Rhoades, Chris Wechtenhiser and Ben Destefan as there’s just two games to pick from this week — Brockway vs. Port Allegany and Clearfield vs. Central.
The aforementioned four went 3-1 last week as Pat Patterson is two back of Rhoades, Wechtenhiser and Destefan and six out of the lead. The Magic 8-Ball brings up the rear and is way behind the rest.
Rhoades, Wechtenhiser and Destefan have also clinched a three-way tie for second as they all have gone with the Rovers in the upset over the Gators.
Here is this week’s slate of games:
Friday, Nov. 18
PIAA First Round
District 9 Class A
Championship
(3) Brockway vs. (1) Port Allegany, at Bradford, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
(9-1) Clearfield vs. (6-1) Central, at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.