We have new leaders in the club house entering the third week of the season as Chris Wechtenhiser and Tyler Kolesar have moved one game clear of reigning picks champion Pat Patterson. Kolesar is off to a fast start as a newcomer, and one has to wonder if he may be sneaking a peak at Wechtenhiser’s selections to be tied with him in the early goings. Ben Destefan is on a bye week following the birth of his first child — meaning year-end winning percentage will likely have to be used for the first time ever to determine the overall winner with him not picking this week. Rich Rhoades and the Magic 8-Ball bring up the rear, with the 8-Ball already sitting at .500 after two weeks.
There should be some movement in the picks this week with the prognosticators differing on a couple games. Patterson and the 8-Ball have DuBois winning their first game of the season up in St. Marys, while the the Curwensville at Meyersdale game is a toss up. Kolesar and Rhodes went with the Golden Tide, while Wechtenhiser and Patterson are riding the homestanding Red Raiders.
Here is a look at this week’s slate of games:
Friday, Sept. 10
DuBois at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Keystone, 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Moniteau vs. Ridgway, at Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.
Penns Valley at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.