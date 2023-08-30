The high school football action gets an early start this week, with a pair of local games on the slate tonight — which forced the CE prognosticators to move up their weekly picks by a day as well. Defending champ Tyler Kolesar and Chris Wechtenhiser got off to a strong start in the opening week as each went 8-2, missing different game in the process. Pat Patterson finds himself right behind them at 7-3, while Rich Rhoades and Ben Destefan each posted 6-4 weeks. The mystical Magic 8-Ball already finds itself in the baseman, based on last year’s results. but did match Rhoades and Destefan with a 6-4 showing itself.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
Thursday, Aug. 31
St. Marys at Ridgway, at Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.
Moniteau at Elk County Catholic, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1
DuBois at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville at Struthers, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Kane at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Windber at Curwensville, 7 p.m.