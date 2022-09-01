Things couldn’t have gone any better for defending champion Chris Wechtenhiser for Week 1 of high school football, as he went 9-1 on opening night — the lone blemish being DuBois beating Karns City, at which all CE prognosticators minus the 8-Ball will gladly admit they were wrong here.
Wechtenhiser has a two-game lead on three other prognosticators in last year’s runner-up Tyler Kolesar, Rich Rhoades and Ben Destefan. Each went 7-3 last week amid the unpredictability that is opening week. Pat Patterson is a game out of second and sitting at 6-4.
The mystical Magic 8-Ball started out the week great in being the only one to pick the Beavers over Karns City. But from there, its mythical powers subsided and it was a mediocre 5-5 on the week.
There are still disagreements among everyone this week as far as some of the games being tossups, so we’ll continue to see movement for next week.
Here is this week’s games:
Friday, September 2
Brockway at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Tyrone at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Kane, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Moniteau, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.
Karns City at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.