The first two weeks of the high school football season has certainly provided its share of good games and outcomes that have caught some of the CE prognosticators off guard. After a strong opening week, Chris Wechtenhiser stumbled a little with a 6-2 mark in Week 2. As a result, Ben Destefan pulled even at the top with Wechtenhiser and has the prime position after an impressive 8-0 record in Week 2.
Tyler Kolesar and Rich Rhoades find themselves one and two games back in thord and fourth, respectively, while Pat Patterson took a tumble after going 4-4. Patterson now finds himself at the bottom of the ladder looking up at everyone — including the mystical 8-Ball which had a strong 7-1 week and now sits two games ahead of Patterson.
A new week could bring with it some change again as there are a couple games the pickers are split on — DuBois at Clearfield, Brookville at Keystone and Curwensville at Bellwood-Antis.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
Friday, September 9
DuBois at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Coudersport, 7 p.m.
Keystone at Brookville, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Kane, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Bucktail at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Bellwood-Antis, 7 p.m.