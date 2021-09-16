Newcomer Tyler Kolesar finally branched out by himself a little in Week 2 and took Curwensville to win at Meyersdale, and that decision paid dividends in what proved to be a perfect 7-0 week. As a result, Kolesar now finds himself at the top of the mountain looking down on everyone else. He holds a one-game lead on Chris Wechtenhiser and a three game lead of Rich Rhoades and Pat Patterson, who are tied for third.
Kolesar could extend that lead this week, as he once again went out on a limb — this time all by himself — and took Kane to win at DuBois in a homage to one of his favorite professional wrestlers in the Big Red Machine. Everyone else is running with the Beavers to notch their first win of the year. Kolesar also is part of a split in another game, as he and Ben Destefan, who returns after a one-week hiatus following the birth of his first child, have Glendale beating Curwensville.
This week’s slate of action lost two games, as Port Allegany at Elk County Catholic was postponed because of lack of player availability for ECC due to injuries, while Coudersport at Brockway was called off Thursday due to COVID concerns at Coudy.
Here is a look at the games still on the schedule for this week:
Friday, Sept. 17
Kane at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Coudersport at Brockway, ppd.
Brookville at Central Clarion, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Bradford, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Tyrone, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Redbank Valley at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.