Just like Dexy’s Midnight Runners with its hit song ‘Come on Eileen,’ Tyler Kolesar proved to be a one-hit wonder when it comes to leading the CE Football Picks. Kolesar saw his dreams of extending his lead come crashing down with a 5-2 week — one that saw his selections of Kane beating DuBois and Glendale besting Curwensville not come to fruition, although the Golden Tide did best the Vikings on a late field goal.
Chris Wechtenhiser led a trio of pickers who went 7-0 on the week and moved into first place, one game ahead of Kolesar and two ahead of Rich Rhoades and Pat Patterson, who each went 7-0 as well. Even the mystical 8-Ball enjoyed a rare 7-0 week to move eight games above .500 (19-11). However, the 8-Ball still finds itself in last place based behind Ben Destefan (17-6) based on winning percentage.
Here is a look at this week’s slate of games:
Friday, Sept. 24
Ridgway at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Karns City at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Central Clarion at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Kane, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Northern Bedford, 7 p.m.