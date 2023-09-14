Week 3 once again tripped up most of the CE prognosticators when it came to some of the better matchups — that is everyone but Ben Destefan, who recorded the first perfect week of the season. That 9-0 performance saw him shoot up the standings from fourth to first place. Destefan is now tied with Chris Wechtenhiser for the best overall record but gets the catbird’s seat based on his undefeated week. The remainder of the standings are the same behind Wechtenhiser.
The groups is an agreement on most of this week’s games, with there being some dissension in the ranks when it comes to the Karns City-St. Marys matchup. Pat Patterson also went out on his own in choosing Southern Huntingdon and Sheffield to notch wins.
Here is a look at this week’s schedule:
Friday, Sept. 15
Bradford at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Moniteau, 7 p.m.
Central Clarion at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Karns City at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Kane, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Southern Huntingdon, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Redbank Valley at Keystone, noon
Elk County Catholic at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.