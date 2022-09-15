After a strong opening week, Chris Wechtenhiser has company at the top of the leaderboard after three weeks of the high school football season.
Tyler Kolesar wound up going 8-0 in Week 3 as he’s now tied at 22-4 overall with Wechtenhiser for the lead. Also going 8-0 in Week 3 was Pat Patterson. That effort helped him get out of the basement and ahead of the mystical 8-Ball — which saw its early season Cinderella run come to an end with a 3-5 record last week.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
Friday, September 16
DuBois at Bradford, 7 p.m.
Union/ACV at Brockway, 7 p.m.
Moniteau at Brookville, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Kane at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Central Clarion, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
Sheffield at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
Keystone at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Southern Huntingdon at Curwensville, 7 p.m.