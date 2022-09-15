After a strong opening week, Chris Wechtenhiser has company at the top of the leaderboard after three weeks of the high school football season.

Tyler Kolesar wound up going 8-0 in Week 3 as he’s now tied at 22-4 overall with Wechtenhiser for the lead. Also going 8-0 in Week 3 was Pat Patterson. That effort helped him get out of the basement and ahead of the mystical 8-Ball — which saw its early season Cinderella run come to an end with a 3-5 record last week.

Here is a look at this week’s games:

Friday, September 16

DuBois at Bradford, 7 p.m.

Union/ACV at Brockway, 7 p.m.

Moniteau at Brookville, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Karns City, 7 p.m.

Kane at Ridgway, 7 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Central Clarion, 7 p.m.

Clearfield at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.

Sheffield at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.

Keystone at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.

Southern Huntingdon at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos