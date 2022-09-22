After four weeks of high school football, one CE prognosticator now stands alone at the top. That person would be Tyler Kolesar, as he went 8-2 last week to break a tie with Chris Wechtenhiser, who went 7-3. Kolesar now sits with a 30-6 overall record heading into a week 5 that sees seven local games being played.
In third is Ben Destefan, who is two games back of Kolesar and one back of Wechtenhister as he went 7-3 last week. Rich Rhoades wound up 6-4 and is now at 26-10 on the season while Pat Patterson had a 7-3 week and sits at 25-11 on the year.
Everyone’s favorite Magic 8-Ball had a mediocre 6-4 week but is now losing its magical powers and sits at 21-15.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
Friday, September 23
Brookville at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Penns Valley at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Everett, 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 24
Brockway at Port Allegany, 1:30 p.m.