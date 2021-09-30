Last week proved to be a wild one for the CE Prognosticators as the weekly records ranged from a near perfect 7-1 by Rich Rhoades to 4-4 by both Tyler Kolesar and Ben Destefan. Chris Wechtenhiser came in at 6-2 and still sits at the top of the mountain as he and Rhoades have created a little distance from the rest of the pack.
Wechtenhiser holds a one game lead over Rhoades, with Patterson and Kolesar currently three games back of the lead and two behind Rhoades. At the bottom, the Magic 8-Ball has more wins than Destefan but still resides in the basement based on winning percentage.
It looks like there will be little movement this week with the pickers in agreement on nearly all the games. The one major difference is Patterson’s pick of Elk County Catholic beating Cameron County.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
Friday, Oct. 1
DuBois at Bradford, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
Moniteau at Brookville, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Karns City, 7 p.m.
Cameron County at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Smethport, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Bellwood-Antis, 7 p.m.