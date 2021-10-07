Last week had a bit of consistency going for the CE Prognosticators as the week had three pickers at 7-1 and two at 6-2. Left in the dust last week was the ‘ol Magic 8-Ball at 5-3.
Chris Wechtenhiser, Rich Rhoades and Tyler Kolesar finished the week at 7-1 with Pat Patterson and Ben Destefan finishing at 6-2.
Wechtenhiser’s lead holds at one over Rhoades while the third spot on the podium has changed. Kolesar has now jumped over Patterson as both were tied last week. He’s now four games out of the lead and Patterson is five back. Destefan’s win percentage keeps him ahead of the Magic 8-Ball.
For the second consecutive week, there will be little movement as nearly all of the picks are the same except for one — Kolesar is on his own deserted island when it comes to the Curwensville/Purchase Line game as all of the other prognosticators — minus everyone’s favorite inanimate object in the 8-Ball, of course — have taken Purchase Line.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
Friday, Oct. 8
Moniteau at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Brockway, 7 p.m.
Brookville at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Central Clarion, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Bradford at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Bucktail, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.