Week 5 was an even wash amongst the CE prognosticators, as everyone went a perfect 7-0. That is everyone but the mystical Magic 8-ball, which had another cloudy week at 4-3 after a strong start and solidified its spot in the basement.
A new week has brought it with it another consensus on most of the games. However, there is some room for movement in the standings. Top dog Tyler Kolesar is going with Punxsutawney to beat DuBois, while Ben Destefan has West Branch knocking off Curwensville. Rich Rhoades also has Ridgway picking up its first win of the year against Keystone.
Here is a look at this week schedule of games:
Friday, September 30
DuBois at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Smethport at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Keystone, 7 p.m.
Coudersport at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
Union/ACV at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at West Branch, 7 p.m.