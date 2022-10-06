It was a wild and unpredictable Week 6 of the high school football season last week, as it also wasn’t all that kind to the CE Prognosticators. Only Tyler Kolesar and the magical 8-Ball finished above .500 on the week at just 5-3, with Kolesar correctly predicting the upsets of Punxsy over DuBois and West Branch over Curwensville.

Ben Destefan and Rich Rhoades were 4-4. Chris Wechtenhiser and Pat Patterson were 3-5. Kolesar now holds a three game lead over Destefan and Wechtenhiser for the top spot.

There will be some movement again as the prognosticators are split on the DuBois/St. Marys game.

Friday, October 7

DuBois at St. Marys, 7 p.m.

Keystone at Brockway, 7 p.m.

Bradford at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Ridgway at Smethport, 7 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Karns City, 7 p.m.

Tyrone at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Bucktail, 7 p.m.

Redbank Valley at Kane, 7 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos