The CE prognosticators righted the ship for the most part in Week 7, with Tyler Kolesar and Ben Destefan each going 7-2 as the pair have settled into first and second place, respectively. Kolesar has a comfortable three-game lead over Destefan and four-game gap to Chris Wechtenhiser, who dropped into third after a 6-3 week that saw his pick of DuBois upending St. Marys not come to fruition.
Rich Rhoades and Pat Patterson remain in fourth and fifth after 6-3 weeks.
Here is this week’s slate of games:
Friday, October 14
Central Clarion at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Karns City, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Bradford, 7 p.m.
Moniteau at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Bellefonte at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Cameron County at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Port Allegany, 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Curwensville, 7 p.m.