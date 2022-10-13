The CE prognosticators righted the ship for the most part in Week 7, with Tyler Kolesar and Ben Destefan each going 7-2 as the pair have settled into first and second place, respectively. Kolesar has a comfortable three-game lead over Destefan and four-game gap to Chris Wechtenhiser, who dropped into third after a 6-3 week that saw his pick of DuBois upending St. Marys not come to fruition.

Rich Rhoades and Pat Patterson remain in fourth and fifth after 6-3 weeks.

Here is this week’s slate of games:

Friday, October 14

Central Clarion at DuBois, 7 p.m.

Brockway at Ridgway, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Karns City, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Bradford, 7 p.m.

Moniteau at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

Bellefonte at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Cameron County at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.

Redbank Valley at Port Allegany, 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

