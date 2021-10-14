There was little movement in the standings this past week, with the exception of Tyler Kolesar moving a game closer to the Top 2 after his selection of Curwensville winning at Purchase Line came to fruition after going out on a limb with that pick. Chris Wechtenhiser still leads Rich Rhoades by a game at the top, while Kolesar is now one game behind Rhoades in third.
The prognosticators are in agreement on virtually every game this week with the exception of Curwensville once again. Kolesar has moved off the Golden Tide this week and is riding Southern Huntingdon to win in a close game at home. Should that happen, Kolesar will pull even with Rhoades and technically be in second place based on a better weekly record with Rhoades and Wechtenhiser each putting their faith in the Tide to win on the road for a second straight week.
Here is a look at this week’s slate of games:
Friday, Oct. 15
Punxsutawney at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Port Allegany at Brockway, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Kane, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Moniteau, 7 p.m.
Karns City vs. Ridgway, at Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.
Coudersport at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Southern Huntingdon, 7 p.m.
Sheffield at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.