All prognosticators finished with at least a 7-2 record last week as there was little movement once again.
Chris Wechtenhiser holds a one game lead over Rich Rhoades and Tyler Kolesar as Kolesar went 8-1 on the week while Wechtenhiser and Rhoades were at 7-2 — with the difference coming in the Curwensville game.
This week’s games are heavily agreed upon once again as everyone but the 8-ball has the same picks except for one game — that being the Moniteau/Punxsutawney matchup. In that game, Rhoades and Pat Patterson are taking Moniteau while Wechtenhiser, Kolesar and Ben Destefan are predicting the Chucks to come out on top.
Because of this, Rhoades could either end in a tie for the lead with Wechtenhiser or fall to third at two games back with Kolesar taking the runner-up spot. A Moniteau win also moves Patterson within striking distance of the Top 3.
Here is a look at this week’s slate of games:
Friday, Oct. 23
Football
DuBois at Central Clarion, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Bucktail, 7 p.m.
Ridgway at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Kane at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Keystone, 7 p.m.
Bellefonte at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Moniteau at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Curwensville, 7 p.m.