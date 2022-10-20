It was a tough week for the CE prognosticators in Week 8 of high school football, with. However, one prognosticator finished alone at the top at 7-2 — the Magic 8-Ball.
The 8-Ball was able to navigate through last week’s upsets and have its day in the sun, as the rest of the prognosticators will now look to use its apparent mighty powers for future lottery numbers.
Tyler Kolesar now as a four-game lead on Ben Destefan with Chris Wechtenhiser and Rich Rhoades — who was second last week at 6-3 — tied for third at five games back.
Pat Patterson remains fifth while the Magic 8-Ball still brings up the rear.
Here is this week’s slate of games:
Friday, October 21
DuBois at Moniteau, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Central Clarion at St. Marys, 7 p.m.
Central Mountain at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Union/ACV at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Mount Union, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 22
Elk County Catholic at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.