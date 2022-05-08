Saturday, May 7

Baseball

Moniteau at Johnsonburg, canceled

Softball

DuBois vs. DuBois Central Catholic, City Classic, at Heindl Field, ppd. to May 14

Boys Tennis

District 9/10 Class 3A

Singles Tournament, Westwood Racquet Club, Erie

Sunday, May 8

College Baseball

PSUAC Tournament

at Showers Field

Game 5 (Elimination game): Penn State Mont Alto 6, Penn State Schuylkill 5, 9 innings

Game 6: Penn State DuBois 2, Penn State Brandywine 0

Game 7 (Elimination game): Penn State Mont Alto 11, Penn State Brandywine 5

College Softball

PSUAC Tournament

Championship Series

at Heindl Field

Game 1: (1) Penn State Brandywine 13, (3) Penn State Hazelton 2, 5 innings

