Saturday, May 7
Baseball
Moniteau at Johnsonburg, canceled
Softball
DuBois vs. DuBois Central Catholic, City Classic, at Heindl Field, ppd. to May 14
Boys Tennis
District 9/10 Class 3A
Singles Tournament, Westwood Racquet Club, Erie
Sunday, May 8
College Baseball
PSUAC Tournament
at Showers Field
Game 5 (Elimination game): Penn State Mont Alto 6, Penn State Schuylkill 5, 9 innings
Game 6: Penn State DuBois 2, Penn State Brandywine 0
Game 7 (Elimination game): Penn State Mont Alto 11, Penn State Brandywine 5
College Softball
PSUAC Tournament
Championship Series
at Heindl Field
Game 1: (1) Penn State Brandywine 13, (3) Penn State Hazelton 2, 5 innings