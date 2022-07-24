Saturday, July 23
Baseball
11-year-old All-Stars
State Tournament
at Athens
Game 1: Hollidaysburg 9, Latrobe 4
Game 2: East Side 6, Mountain Top 3
Game 3: Council Rock Newton 5, Aston Middleton 4
Game 4: Keystone 7, DuBois 4, 4 innings
American Legion
State Tournament
at Boyertown
Game 1: Philipsburg 7, Greater Pittston 1
Game 2: Falls 11, Blackhawk 3
Game 3: Paxton 4, Norchester 3
Game 4: Boyertown 7, Wilcox 0
Sunday, July 24
Baseball
11-year-old All-Stars
State Tournament
at Athens
Game 5: Mountain Top 13, Latrobe 10
Game 6: Aston Middleton 13, DuBois 2, 4 innings
Game 7: Hollidaysburg vs. East Side, no report
Game 8: Council Rock Newton vs. Keystone, late
Federation League
Finals
(Best-of-7 Series)
Game 1: (3) Brookville at (1) DuBois Rockets 5, (3) Brookville 0, Rockets lead series 1-0
American Legion
State Tournament
at Boyertown
Game 5: Norchester 6, Greater Pittston 2
Game 6: Wilcox 8, Blackhawk 1, 8 innings
Game 7: Philipsburg 4, Paxton 2
Game 8: Falls 3, Boyertown 2