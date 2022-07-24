Saturday, July 23

Baseball

11-year-old All-Stars

State Tournament

at Athens

Game 1: Hollidaysburg 9, Latrobe 4

Game 2: East Side 6, Mountain Top 3

Game 3: Council Rock Newton 5, Aston Middleton 4

Game 4: Keystone 7, DuBois 4, 4 innings

American Legion

State Tournament

at Boyertown

Game 1: Philipsburg 7, Greater Pittston 1

Game 2: Falls 11, Blackhawk 3

Game 3: Paxton 4, Norchester 3

Game 4: Boyertown 7, Wilcox 0

Sunday, July 24

Baseball

11-year-old All-Stars

State Tournament

at Athens

Game 5: Mountain Top 13, Latrobe 10

Game 6: Aston Middleton 13, DuBois 2, 4 innings

Game 7: Hollidaysburg vs. East Side, no report

Game 8: Council Rock Newton vs. Keystone, late

Federation League

Finals

(Best-of-7 Series)

Game 1: (3) Brookville at (1) DuBois Rockets 5, (3) Brookville 0, Rockets lead series 1-0

American Legion

State Tournament

at Boyertown

Game 5: Norchester 6, Greater Pittston 2

Game 6: Wilcox 8, Blackhawk 1, 8 innings

Game 7: Philipsburg 4, Paxton 2

Game 8: Falls 3, Boyertown 2

