Monday, Jan. 17

Boys Basketball

Brookville at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

Port Allegany at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Kane at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

Clarion at Punxsutawney, 7:30 P.M.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Boys Basketball

Ridgway at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Brockway at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Redbank Valley at Brockway, 7 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Clarion, 7 p.m.

Swimming

Bradford at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Bellefonte at St. Marys, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Boys Basketball

Bradford at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

West Branch at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Sheffield, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Johnsonburg at St. Marys, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Ridgway at St. Marys, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Boys Basketball

Cameron County at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic at Johnsonburg (varsity only), 7 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

DuBois at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Brockway, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

Ridgway at Kane, 7 p.m.

Swimming

St. Marys at Bradford, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

DuBois at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Rifle

DuBois Central Catholic at DuBois, 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21

Boys Basketball

Sheffield at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Brockway at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgway at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Bradford at Punxsutawney, 7;30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bellefonte at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

Clearfield at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

DuBois Christian School at Blair County Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Boys Basketball

DuBois at Indiana, 12 p.m.

St. Marys at Coudersport, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Eisenhower at DuBois Central Catholic, 12 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Coudersport, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling

DuBois at Bison Duals, TBA

