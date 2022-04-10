Monday, April 11
Baseball
Brookville at Elk County Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Softball
DuBois Central Catholic at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.
Brockway at Curwensville, 4:30 p.m.
Brookville at Elk County Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Tennis
DuBois Central Catholic at Johnsonburg, 3:30 p.m.
Clearfield at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 12
Baseball
DuBois Central Catholic at Brockway, 4 p.m.
Clearfield at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.
Kane at Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.
Softball
Brockway at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Bradford, 4 p.m.
St. Marys at Clarion-Limestone, 4:15 p.m.
Johnsonburg at Kane, 4:15 p.m.
College Softball
Penn State DuBois at Juniata (DH), 3 p.m.
Track & Field
DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic at Brookville, 4 p.m.
Punxsutawney at St. Marys, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Elk County Catholic at DuBois, 3:30 p.m.
Johnsonburg at DuBois Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Punxsutawney, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 13
Baseball
Brookville at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.
Clarion-Limestone at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Johnsonburg at Elk County Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Karns City at Brockway, 4 p.m.
Bradford at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
DuBois at Brookville, 4:15 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Karns City, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
DuBois at Bradford, 3:30 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic at Elk County Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Brockway at St. Marys, 3:30 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Johnsonburg, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 14
Baseball
St. Marys at Warren, 4 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Williamsport, 4 p.m.
Softball
Brockway at Union, 4 p.m.
St. Marys at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.
Clarion at Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.
Track & Field
Oil City at DuBois, 4 p.m.
St. Marys at TSTCA Invite, at West Mifflin, 10 a.m.
Boys Volleyball
DuBois at Farrell, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Hollidaysburg at DuBois, 3:30 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Oil City, 3 p.m.
Friday, April 15
College Baseball
Penn State Greater Allegheny at Penn State DuBois (DH), 6 p.m.
College Softball
Penn State DuBois at Penn State Hazleton (DH), 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
Baseball
Williamsport at DuBois, 11 a.m.
College Baseball
Penn State DuBois at Penn State Greater Allegheny, 12 p.m.
Softball
DuBois at Williamsport, 11 a.m.
College Softball
Penn State DuBois at Penn State Scranton (DH), 1 p.m.