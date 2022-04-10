Monday, April 11

Baseball

Brookville at Elk County Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

DuBois Central Catholic at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.

Brockway at Curwensville, 4:30 p.m.

Brookville at Elk County Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Boys Tennis

DuBois Central Catholic at Johnsonburg, 3:30 p.m.

Clearfield at Brockway, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12

Baseball

DuBois Central Catholic at Brockway, 4 p.m.

Clearfield at St. Marys, 4:30 p.m.

Kane at Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Brockway at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Bradford, 4 p.m.

St. Marys at Clarion-Limestone, 4:15 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Kane, 4:15 p.m.

College Softball

Penn State DuBois at Juniata (DH), 3 p.m.

Track & Field

DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic at Brookville, 4 p.m.

Punxsutawney at St. Marys, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Elk County Catholic at DuBois, 3:30 p.m.

Johnsonburg at DuBois Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Punxsutawney, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13

Baseball

Brookville at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

Clarion-Limestone at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Elk County Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Karns City at Brockway, 4 p.m.

Bradford at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

DuBois at Brookville, 4:15 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Johnsonburg, 4:15 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Karns City, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

DuBois at Bradford, 3:30 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic at Elk County Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Brockway at St. Marys, 3:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Johnsonburg, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

Baseball

St. Marys at Warren, 4 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Williamsport, 4 p.m.

Softball

Brockway at Union, 4 p.m.

St. Marys at Johnsonburg, 4 p.m.

Clarion at Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.

Track & Field

Oil City at DuBois, 4 p.m.

St. Marys at TSTCA Invite, at West Mifflin, 10 a.m.

Boys Volleyball

DuBois at Farrell, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Hollidaysburg at DuBois, 3:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Oil City, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 15

College Baseball

Penn State Greater Allegheny at Penn State DuBois (DH), 6 p.m.

College Softball

Penn State DuBois at Penn State Hazleton (DH), 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Baseball

Williamsport at DuBois, 11 a.m.

College Baseball

Penn State DuBois at Penn State Greater Allegheny, 12 p.m.

Softball

DuBois at Williamsport, 11 a.m.

College Softball

Penn State DuBois at Penn State Scranton (DH), 1 p.m.

