Monday, Dec. 13
Boys Basketball
Clarion-Limestone at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Port Allegany at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Boys Basketball
St. Marys at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Ridgway at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville at Oil City, 7:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Cameron County, 7:30 p.m.
Blair County Christian at DuBois Christian School, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Brockway at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Clearfield at Brookville, 6 p.m.
St. Marys at Warren, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics
St. Marys at Ridgway, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Boys Basketball
Brockway at Kane, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.
Bradford at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Kane at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonburg at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Clearfield at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
DuBois at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Altoona at DuBois, 6 p.m.
Ridgway at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.
Rifle
Portage at DuBois, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Boys Basketball
Central Mountain at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Johnsonburg at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Christian Life Academy at DuBois Christian School. 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Port Allegany at Brockway, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
Johnsonburg at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17
Boys Basketball
DuBois at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Brockway at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Coudersport at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Brookville. 3:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brockway at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgway at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Clearfield at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Brookville at King of the Mountain, 11 a.m.
Johnsonburg at Panthers Holiday Classic, TBA
Gymnastics
Bellefonte at St. Marys, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Girls Basketball
Warren at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Brockway at Sharpsville Tournament, TBA
Brookville at King of the Mountain, 10 a.m.
Johnsonburg at Panthers Holiday Classic, TBA
Punxsutawney, Ridgway at Redbank Valley Tournament, TBA
Swimming
DuBois, Holy Redeemer at Williamsport, 11 a.m.