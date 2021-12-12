Monday, Dec. 13

Boys Basketball

Clarion-Limestone at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Port Allegany at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Boys Basketball

St. Marys at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Ridgway at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

Brookville at Oil City, 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Cameron County, 7:30 p.m.

Blair County Christian at DuBois Christian School, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Brockway at Ridgway, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

Swimming

Clearfield at Brookville, 6 p.m.

St. Marys at Warren, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

St. Marys at Ridgway, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Boys Basketball

Brockway at Kane, 7:30 p.m.

Brookville at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Bradford at Johnsonburg, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

Kane at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Clearfield at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

DuBois at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Altoona at DuBois, 6 p.m.

Ridgway at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.

Rifle

Portage at DuBois, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Boys Basketball

Central Mountain at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Johnsonburg at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Christian Life Academy at DuBois Christian School. 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Port Allegany at Brockway, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Ridgway, 7 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17

Boys Basketball

DuBois at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Brockway at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Coudersport at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Brookville. 3:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Brockway at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

Brookville at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgway at Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Clearfield at DuBois, 7 p.m.

Brookville at King of the Mountain, 11 a.m.

Johnsonburg at Panthers Holiday Classic, TBA

Gymnastics

Bellefonte at St. Marys, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Girls Basketball

Warren at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Brockway at Sharpsville Tournament, TBA

Brookville at King of the Mountain, 10 a.m.

Johnsonburg at Panthers Holiday Classic, TBA

Punxsutawney, Ridgway at Redbank Valley Tournament, TBA

Swimming

DuBois, Holy Redeemer at Williamsport, 11 a.m.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos