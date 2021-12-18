Monday, Dec. 20
Boys Basketball
DuBois at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Warren, 7:30 p.m.
United at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hollidaysburg at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
Brockway at Moniteau, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonburg at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Elk County Catholic at Kane, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgway at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
DuBois Christian School at Bethel Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Boys Basketball
Glendale at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonburg at Kane, 7:30 p.m.
Bradford at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
St. Marys at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Brockway at Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.
Titusville at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Brookville at Marion Center, 5 p.m.
Gymnastics
DuBois at Ridgway, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Boys Basketball
Brookville at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Elk County Catholic at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Tyrone (varsity only), 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Johnsonburg at Redbank Valley, 6 p.m.
Swimming
St. Marys at DuBois, 6 p.m.
Rifle
Everett at DuBois, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Boys Basketball
Johnsonburg at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Brockway at Forest Area, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgway at Port Allegany, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Johnsonburg at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Brookville at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.
Clearfield at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.