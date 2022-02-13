Monday, Feb. 14

Boys Basketball

St. Marys at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

Brookville at Karns City, 7:30 p.m.

Moniteau at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgway at Johnsonburg (varsity only), 4 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Brockway at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at United, 7:30 p.m.

Otto-Eldred at Johnsonburg (varsity only), 6 p.m.

Port Allegany at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Brookville at DuBois, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Boys Basketball

Bradford at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Sheffield at Ridgway, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Brookville at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

Eisenhower at DuBois Central Catholic (varsity only), 6 p.m.

Elk County Catholic at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Johnstown Christian School at DuBois Christian School, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

DuBois at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Kane at Johnsonburg, 7 p.m.

Swimming

St. Marys at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Boys Basketball

Brookville at Cambridge Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Brookville at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Boys Basketball

AML Semifinals

DuBois Central Catholic at Elk County Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonburg at Ridgway, TBA

Girls Basketball

Bradford at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

AML Semifinals

Brockway at Elk County Catholic, 6 p.m.

Kane at DuBois Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Curwensville at Brockway, 7 p.m.

Swimming

DuBois at St. Marys, 6 p.m.

Warren at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Boys Basketball

DuBois at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bradford at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgway at Smethport, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

PA Classic Gymnastics State Championship, at Moon High School, 4 p.m.

Rifle

State Rifle High School Championships, at DuBois, TBA

Saturday, Feb. 19

Boys Basketball

AML Final

at St. Marys

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Girls Basketball

AML Final

at St. Marys

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

PA Classic Gymnastics State Championship, at Moon High School, 8 a.m.

Rifle

State Rifle High School Championships, at DuBois, TBA

Sunday, Feb. 20

Rifle

State Rifle High School Championships, at DuBois, TBA

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos