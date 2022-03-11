Saturday, March 12
Wrestling
PIAA Class AA
Championships
at Hersey
Finals/other placematches, 2 p.m.
Class AAA
Championships
at Hershey
Semifinals/Consolation Quarterfinals, 9 a.m.
Consolation Semifinals, 11:30 p.m.
Fnals/other placematches, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
PIAA
Class 2A
Second Round
(9-2) Redbank Valley vs. (10-1) Kennedy Catholic, at Armstrong High School, 4:30 p.m.
(7-3) Greensburg Central Catholic vs. (9-1) Ridgway, at Clarion University, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
PIAA
Class A
Second Round
(7-3) Union vs. (9-1) Elk County Catholic, at Clarion University, 4 p.m.