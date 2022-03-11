Saturday, March 12

Wrestling

PIAA Class AA

Championships

at Hersey

Finals/other placematches, 2 p.m.

Class AAA

Championships

at Hershey

Semifinals/Consolation Quarterfinals, 9 a.m.

Consolation Semifinals, 11:30 p.m.

Fnals/other placematches, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

PIAA

Class 2A

Second Round

(9-2) Redbank Valley vs. (10-1) Kennedy Catholic, at Armstrong High School, 4:30 p.m.

(7-3) Greensburg Central Catholic vs. (9-1) Ridgway, at Clarion University, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

PIAA

Class A

Second Round

(7-3) Union vs. (9-1) Elk County Catholic, at Clarion University, 4 p.m.

