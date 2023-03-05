Thursday, March 9

Wrestling

PIAA Championships

at Giant Center, Hershey

Class AA

Preliminary/First Round, 9 a.m.

First Round Consolations, 1:15 p.m.

Class AAA

Preliminary and First Round, 4 p.m.

First Round Consolations, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Boys Basketball

PIAA First Round

Class A

(9-3) DuBois Central Catholic at (6-2) Harmony, 7 p.m.

(7-5) Neighboorhood Academy at (9-1) Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

(9-1) DuBois at (7-1) Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

PIAA First Round

Class 2A

(7-6) Serra Catholic at (9-1) Redbank Valley, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

PIAA Championships

at Giant Center, Hershey

Class AA

Quarterfinals/Second Round Consolations, 9 a.m.

Third Round Consolations, 11:45 a.m.

Semifinals/Consolation Quarterfinals. 7:30 p.m.

Trending Food Videos

Consolation Semifinals, 9:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Quarterfinals/Second Round Consolations, 2:15 p.m.

Third Round Consolations, 5 p.m.

Saturday,March 11

Boys Basketball

PIAA First Round

Class 2A

(7-4) Bishop Canevin at (9-1) Clarion-Limestone, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

(7-5) Seton-LaSalle at (9-1) Brookville, 5 p.m.

Girls Basketball

PIAA First Round

Class A

(5-2) Northern Bedford at (9-2) Elk County Catholic, 2 p.m.

(9-3) DuBois Central Catholic vs. (10-1) Jamestown, at Mercer High School, 3 p.m.

Class 4A

(7-5) Knock at (9-1) Punxsutawney, 3 p.m.

Wrestling

PIAA Championships

at Giant Center, Hershey

Class AA

Parade of Champions, 1:45 p.m.

Finals/3rd, 5th, 7th-Place Matches, 2 p.m.

Class AAA

Semifinals/Consolation Quarterfinals. 9 a.m.

Consolation Semifinals, 11:30 a.m.

Parade of Champions, 6:45 p.m.

Finals/3rd, 5th, 7th-Place Matches, 7 p.m.

Tags